Teams won't let Australia win T20 WC at home: Suzie Bates

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates on Monday said the teams that will compete in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will try and not let defending champions Australia win the tournament on its home soil.

Bates said Australia are the leaders in world cricket from the past 12 months as they won the previous edition of the tournament and recently defeated England in Ashes. The Kiwi all-rounder added that Australia will have the home advantage as well.

"It is going to be massive in Australia. They (Australia) have been leaders in world cricket especially in the last 12 months, winning the T20 and the way they played against England (in Ashes)," Bates said in a video tweeted by the T20 World Cup.

"I am sure they want to perform at home and the crowds are really going to get behind at the back of Big Bash. I think there will be a lot of momentum for women's cricket. So, it is a super exciting tournament to be part of and I think everyone going there will try not let Australia win at their home," she said.



Australia defeated England by eight wickets to lift the ICC Women's World T20 2018 trophy at North Sound.

Australia will host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 from February 21 to March 8 as a stand-alone event. The final will be held at the world's largest cricket stadium - Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), giving the venue an opportunity to set a new world record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting fixture on March 8, 2020, International Women's Day.

With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India and Australia lock horns in the curtain-raiser of the tournament at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21. (ANI)

