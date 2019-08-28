South Africa A captain Temba Bavuma
South Africa A captain Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma wants to embrace responsibility of leading South Africa A

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:12 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): South Africa A captain Temba Bavuma on Wednesday said he wants to "embrace the responsibility" he has got of leading the team in the ODI series against India A.
"It is an opportunity for me to strengthen my case for selection but also from the leadership point of view, it is to embrace the responsibility that I have been given and to grow in that aspect of my game," Bavuma said during a press conference here.
Bavuma also called it 'honour and privilege' to lead the team and is focused to contribute through his batting.
"It is a massive honour and privilege to lead any South African side. First and foremost, I am a batter and my role is to score runs and that's what I will be trying to do for the team," he said.
The current India team possess great pace attack as they have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and so on.
Bavuma said this pace attack makes the Indian cricket team a formidable one.
"That is what makes the Indian team such a formidable one. Now they do not just have spin. They also have seamers. So for us batters, it is to make sure that we cover both," Bavuma said.
The first ODI match between India A and South Africa A will be played on August 29. (ANI)

