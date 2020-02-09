Tendulkar comes out of retirement for one over, faces Ellyse Perry

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 9 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday came out of retirement for one over to face Australia's Ellyse Perry during the innings break of the Bushfire relief fundraiser match between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Ellyse Perry bowled four balls to Tendulkar, and the Master Blaster managed to score a boundary on the first ball of the over.



The rest of the two balls were bowled by Sutherland. When Tendulkar was batting, Australia's women's team did the fielding duties.

On Saturday, the challenge was laid down by Perry on Twitter on Saturday and in the video, she said, "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match".

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break".

Tendulkar, was quick to respond to the challenge, saying, "Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle".

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League.

The match will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI. (ANI)