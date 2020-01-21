Tendulkar has picked right team to coach in Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said that Sachin Tendulkar has picked the right side to coach in the upcoming Bushfire Cricket Bash in Australia.

His remarks came following the announcement that Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI teams respectively.

"How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too," Ponting tweeted.



The match, scheduled for February 8, will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Roberts, said they are honoured to be welcoming Tendulkar and Walsh and are waiting for the 'special day'.

Ponting, Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke will feature in the match while Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity. The remainder of the players are yet to be announced.

In addition to the match, the Community Bushfire Recovery Fund was announced to support the many cricket clubs and cricket communities affected to get back on their feet with an injection of $2 million from CA to open the fund.

Cricket Australia also announced that the ODI series against New Zealand in March will be dedicated to the volunteers and emergency services workers, people who have lost loved ones, property or livelihoods to the bushfires across the country, and community cricket club members impacted by the unfolding disaster. (ANI)

