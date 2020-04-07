Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in his greatest world ODI XI.

He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose the players with whom he played during his career.

Warne's greatest World ODI XI: Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar, Curtly Ambrose.

"If you look at this side, this is pretty amazing," Warne said on Instagram after naming his playing XI.

Warne played 194 ODIs for Australia and finished his career in the 50-over format with 293 wickets.

He was a crucial member of the Australian 1999 World Cup final squad as he took 20 wickets in the tournament.

In the final against Pakistan, Warne managed to take four wickets and finished with figures of 4-33, and it remains as the best bowling figures for a spinner in any World Cup final. (ANI)

