Tendulkar, Sehwag, Lara set to feature in T20 tournament

London [UK], Oct 15 (ANI): Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former Windies cricketer Brian Lara will feature in a T20 tournament in February next year in Mumbai.

The showpiece event aims at promoting road safety and is named as the Road Safety World Series.

Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brett Lee are some other prominent names that will be the part of the tournament, Espncricinfo reported.

Former cricketers from Test-playing countries can only participate in the first season.

The Master Blaster will play cricket for the third time since his retirement in 2013, having played three T20s in the USA in 2015 and for the MCC against the Rest of the World XI in 2014. (ANI)

