Former President and 'Missile Man of India' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (File photo)
Former President and 'Missile Man of India' Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (File photo)

Tendulkar, Sehwag, Laxman pay tribute to 'Missile Man' Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.
"Shri#APJAbdulKalam dedicated himself selflessly to the service of our nation. He engaged with the youth till his last breath and will continue to remain an inspiration for our future generations. Remembering the 'Rocket Man' of India on his birth anniversary," tweeted Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, several cricketers also paid tribute to late former President of India.
"Humble tributes to Dr #APJAbdulKalam ji on his birth anniversary, one of the greatest Indians to have walked the planet Kalam Sahab ko Salaam," tweeted Virender Sehwag.
Remembering his thoughts and vision, former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted: "Tribute to Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His thoughts & vision are a treasure to safeguard and continue to inspire."
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, better known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects, was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.
In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the 'People's President' for his friendly nature to one and all.
The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015 and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong. (ANI)

