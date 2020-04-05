Tendulkar thanks selfless sanitation warriors, participates in PM Modi's initiative by lighting candles

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar light candles along with his family members and thanked the 'selfless sanitation warriors.'

Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let's also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness."

Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.

Several athletes came forward and took part in this initiative. Boxer Mary Kom, wrestler Bajrang Punia, table tennis player Manika Batra and sprinter Hima Das are the athlete who took part.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also lit diyas along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3,500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

