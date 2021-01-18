Tendulkar wishes health and happiness to Kambli on his 49th birthday

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Little Master Sachin Tendulkar wished health and happiness to his friend and former India cricketer Vinod Kambli as he turned 49 on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @vinodkambli349! Have a blessed year full of health & happiness. Keep smiling always."





Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir. Tendulkar and Kambli on February 24, 1988, shared a 664-run stand for their school Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

The left-handed batsman Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career while he accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches. (ANI).

