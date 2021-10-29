Test Champion New Zealand prove sledging isn't something one needs in their armour to succeed: Greg Chappell

Melbourne [Australia], October 29 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell believes that reigning World Test Champions New Zealand have proven that sledging isn't something one needs in their armoury to succeed.

"New Zealand, now the reigning world champions of Test cricket, have proven beyond any doubt that it just isn't something you need in your armoury to succeed," Chappell stated in Age.com.

"In many ways, the type of cricket played by Kane Williamson's team - sound batting with proactive running between the wickets, sharp fielding and precision bowling with a combination of speed, bounce, swing and seam - is the kind Australia made their own over many generations before sledging emerged as a tactical weapon," he added.



Chappell also threw some light on the 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal of 2018 as the former Aussie captain said that he had huge 'sympathy' for Australian batter Steve Smith.

"I had a huge degree of empathy for Steve. Just as he had his meltdown in South Africa, I had mine at the MCG in 1981. I didn't see it coming, and I don't know if anyone sees it coming. I didn't realise until that day just how strung out I was. And I don't think anyone around me knew it," wrote Greg Chappell.

For the unknown, in March 2018, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident later went on to be labelled as the 'Sandpaper Gate' and is considered as one of the darkest moments in the history of Australian cricket.

Steve Smith and opener David Warner served a year-long ban from international cricket. Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban as he was caught while trying to make one side of the ball rough with sandpaper. (ANI)

