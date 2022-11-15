"Test cricket will probably be first one to fall off": David Warner on retirement plans

Melbourne [Australia], November 14 (ANI): Veteran Australian opener David Warner on Monday expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket in the next 12 months, adding that he would like to continue playing white-ball cricket for the next two years or so.

Australia can still use the services of their star batter for another two years in white ball cricket. He was the part of the Australian squad which could not defend its ICC T20 World Cup title, exiting in the Super 12 stage after a third-place finish in Group one.

Warner, who would be 37 by the time the 2024 edition of the tournament begins, does not want to hang up his boots yet.

"T20 cricket - I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024," ICC quoted Warner as saying in an interview with Triple M's Deadset Legends show.



"For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for," he added.

As for Test cricket, the opener has suggested that he is in the final few months of his career in the longer format in which he has scored 7,817 runs in 96 matches with 24 tons.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off, that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024 and the (ODI) World Cup is next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it is amazing," said Warner.

Australia will be facing West Indies and South Africa in their upcoming home summer. After this, they will head to England for an away Ashes series in June-July 2023.

Conversations over Warner's future won't be the only retirement discussion surrounding Australia in the coming months. Eleven players of the T20 squad were in their 30s, and six aged 33 or over - Warner and Aaron Finch being 35, Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell 34, and Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith aged 33. (ANI)

