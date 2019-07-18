Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory
Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory

Test match call-up leaves Lewis Gregory speechless

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:20 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory, who will make his England Test debut against Ireland, has said that receiving the call for the Test match left him speechless.
Gregory said that England National Selector Ed Smith called him up on Wednesday morning to inform about the decision.
"I was really excited when Ed called me this morning. I was a little bit speechless, I didn't know what to say," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Gregory as saying.
England announced their 13-man squad on Wednesday and apart from Gregory, Jason Roy will also make his Test debut.
Gregory displayed a brilliant form in the County Championship cricket over the last couple of seasons and he took 44 wickets from eight matches in this season.
Gregory was a part of England Lions and was competing against Australia A for a Test match which ended in a draw on July 17.
Although he said that the match got him tired, Gregory stated that the news of the inclusion made him feel better.
"It's been a really tough game on a pretty docile wicket, and there are some sore and tired bodies in there, but when you get the news I got this morning it gives you a little bit of a lift, and you feel a little bit better," Gregory said.
After call-up for the Ireland match, Gregory is setting eyes on the Ashes series, which will commence from August 1.
"It's been always been a dream of mine, and I've always believed that I was good enough and have the ability to play international cricket. The last two summers, I've put in performances consistently enough to raise that belief," he said.
"And I always knew that, if I kept performing, there would be an opportunity at some stage. If next week's that, then hopefully I'll go and perform and put my hand up for an Ashes call as well," he added.
England will face Ireland for a one-off Test match starting from July 24. (ANI)

