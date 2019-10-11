Former England skipper Michael Vaughan
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Test match pitches in India boring, far too in favour of batsmen: Michael Vaughan

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan On Friday slammed cricket pitches in India for the Test format, saying that the 22-yard offer more for the batsman in the first three to four days of the match.
"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA," Vaughan tweeted.

The recently held Ashes series between England and Australia captured the imagination of cricket lovers. The whole series was applauded for the level of cricket it produced and even the pitches in England were lauded for being sporting tracks.
In the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa at Pune, the former has been enjoying a gala time with the bat. The side has just lost three wickets and the team has gone past the 350-run mark with Virat Kohli still unbeaten.
Kohli on Friday registered his 26th Test century and as a result, became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.
Ricky Ponting has the most international hundreds as a skipper. He had 41 centuries as the captain for Australia in international cricket.
The thirty-year-old brought up his ton in the 109th over of the Indian innings. The right-handed batsman now has 26 centuries in just 81 matches.
With this knock, the 30-year-old also went past former cricketer Dilip Vengasarkar in the run-scoring charts. Vengasarkar had 6,868 runs to his credit.
Kohli is now at the 53rd position in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in Test cricket.
In the first test match, India scored 502 runs in the first innings and in response, South Africa came up with a spirited performance, as they registered 431 runs on the board.
But in the second innings, in pursuit of 392, the Proteas' innings folded for 191 runs to give India a win by 203 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:53 IST

Kohli breaks Don Bradman's record, now has most 150+ scores as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, many sportspersons flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:15 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Romelu Lukaku becomes first Belgian player to score 50 goals

Brussels [Belgium], Oct 11 (ANI): Romelu Lukaku became the first player to score 50 goals for Belgium as he helped his team thrash San Marini in the Euro 2020 qualifiers here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:36 IST

Virat Kohli first Indian to score 40 international hundreds as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday registered his 26th Test century and as a result, became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:33 IST

Shane Watson Twitter account gets hacked

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): It seems as if former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson became the latest prey of social media hackers, with his Twitter account being hacked for a short period on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:02 IST

Fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket: Kapil Dev

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has said that the fast bowling attack has changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four to five years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:13 IST

VAR increases level of excitement in a football match: Referee...

Leeds [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina has said that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) only increases the level of excitement in a football match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:45 IST

Fan destroys Pak skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's hoarding after loss against SL

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The not so impressive performance of Pakistan cricket team is amplifying Pakistan skipper's Sarfaraz Ahmed's problems, who after facing severe criticism during the World Cup, has to now witness his hoarding getting destroyed in the aftermath of recent T20I series lo

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:23 IST

Cricket Australia announces landmark parental policy

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 11 (ANI): In what can be seen as a landmark decision in women's cricket, Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday announced a new parental leave policy to support professional cricketers through pregnancy, adoption and their return to play.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:39 IST

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of top three goalkeepers in Asia:...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Former India goalkeeper Sandip Nandy feels that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of the top goalkeepers in Asia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:32 IST

BCCI bars 8 state units from attending AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

Read More
iocl