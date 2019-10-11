Test match pitches in India boring, far too in favour of batsmen: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan On Friday slammed cricket pitches in India for the Test format, saying that the 22-yard offer more for the batsman in the first three to four days of the match.

"Test match cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA," Vaughan tweeted.



The recently held Ashes series between England and Australia captured the imagination of cricket lovers. The whole series was applauded for the level of cricket it produced and even the pitches in England were lauded for being sporting tracks.

In the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa at Pune, the former has been enjoying a gala time with the bat. The side has just lost three wickets and the team has gone past the 350-run mark with Virat Kohli still unbeaten.

Kohli on Friday registered his 26th Test century and as a result, became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.

Ricky Ponting has the most international hundreds as a skipper. He had 41 centuries as the captain for Australia in international cricket.

The thirty-year-old brought up his ton in the 109th over of the Indian innings. The right-handed batsman now has 26 centuries in just 81 matches.

With this knock, the 30-year-old also went past former cricketer Dilip Vengasarkar in the run-scoring charts. Vengasarkar had 6,868 runs to his credit.

Kohli is now at the 53rd position in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in Test cricket.

In the first test match, India scored 502 runs in the first innings and in response, South Africa came up with a spirited performance, as they registered 431 runs on the board.

But in the second innings, in pursuit of 392, the Proteas' innings folded for 191 runs to give India a win by 203 runs. (ANI)

