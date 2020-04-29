Test matches are purest form of cricket, says Stokes

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): England's flamboyant all-rounder Ben Stokes has said the longest format of the game will always remain the purest form of cricket.

The 2019 World Cup-winning hero also said that the longest format does not need much tinkering and the great players would also not want to see many changes in the longest format.

"For me, Test cricket is the pinnacle. I do not know where the talks of Test cricket dying are coming from. You can ask the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and they will say that Test cricket is where a player gets really tested," Stokes told New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi during a Rajasthan Royals' podcast program.

"In the longest format, you find out who you really are as a cricketer and for me, it will always be the purest form of cricket. It needs to stay around, it would be really sad if Test cricket is changed. If they are going to change the rules, I think it should be called easy cricket then," Stokes added.

Last year, ICC's cricket committee was deliberating upon the idea of four-day Test matches.

There has been widespread discussion among cricketing boards on how to reduce pressure points in the global cricket calendar in the future, ESPNCricinfo had reported.



If the four-day Tests indeed start being played, it would allow for more Test series to be organised.

But the idea has been rejected by the likes of Virat Kohli as he said that the purest form of cricket should not be tinkered with. (ANI)

