Thailand Women's Cricket Team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter)
Thailand Women's Cricket Team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter)

Thailand qualifies for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:19 IST

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Thailand defeated Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers to qualify for their maiden T20 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia next year.
Bangladesh also sealed their berth for the tournament as they recorded a four-wicket win over Ireland in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Thailand achieved the feat in the 18th over of their run chase and they were able to chase down the target of 68 with 15 balls to spare. Batter Nattaya Boochatham hit the winning runs for the team.

The entire team came out running to the park to celebrate their win. They also came together to form a line and thank the crowd with their hands pressed together and a slight bow, before breaking out into wilder celebrations.
Thailand had first recorded the win in the seven-team T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier at Thailand in February this year, and this allowed them to qualify for the main qualifiers in Scotland.

In this tournament, they topped Group B with three wins in as many matches to set up a semi-final clash with PNG.
The winners of both semi-finals were to qualify for the T20 World Cup.

The Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from February next year and the first match of the tournament will be played between India and Australia. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:25 IST

Netizens hail Steve Smith after his double century against England

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The world number one Test batsman Steve Smith cannot stop scoring runs and in the latest, he scored a double century against England on the second day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:56 IST

Serena Williams reaches her 10th US Open final

New York [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams on Thursday (local time) entered her 10th US Open final as she defeated the world number five Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:54 IST

Australia declares at 497/8, Smith scores double ton

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Steve Smith's double ton guided Australia to post a massive total of 497/8, after which they declared their innings in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Mumbai school student scales Ladakh's Mt Mentok Kangri II

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Kaamya Karthikeyan, a student of Navy Children School here and daughter of a Naval Officer, summitted her second 'above 6,000 metres' peak, Mt Mentok Kangri II on August 24.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Oman defeat India 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): India lost to Oman 2-1 in the opening group E match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:22 IST

Smith becomes second Australian cricketer to score 500 runs in...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Steve Smith on Thursday became the second Australian after Allan Border to score 500 and more runs in the consecutive Ashes series in England.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:31 IST

Indian wrestlers all set for World Wrestling Championships '19

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Indian wrestlers are all set for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships which are slated to be held from September 14 to 22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:06 IST

Prakash Padukone Badminton academy to support talented players...

Bengaluru [Karnataka] [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy will support the talented players to compete and excel in various national and international sporting competitions every year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:36 IST

BCCI announces women's squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the women's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:33 IST

Afghanistan posts 271/5 on day one against Bangladesh

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): Afghanistan posted a score of 271/5 on the first day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:24 IST

Rahmat Shah scripts history, becomes first cricketer from...

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sep 5 (ANI): All-rounder Rahmat Shah on Thursday became the first cricketer from Afghanistan to score a century in a Test Match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:01 IST

Steve Smith becomes second batsman to score most centuries...

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith on Thursday became the second batsman to score most centuries against England and surpassed the record of Garry Sobers and Steve Waugh in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test.

Read More
iocl