"Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket": Tendulkar bids farewell to Jhulan Goswami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated pace great Jhulan Goswami after she retired from international cricket after the third and final ODI against England on Saturday.

Renuka Singh's four wickets, Rajeshwari Gayakwad's two-wicket haul and an all-round effort from Women in Blue helped India give Jhulan Goswami a series-winning farewell as they bundled out hosts for 153 in the third ODI against England at Lord's ground on Saturday, winning the game by 16 runs.

"Thank you for everything you've done for Indian cricket. Many congratulations on a wonderful career @JhulanG10," tweeted Tendulkar.



Goswami finished with 44 wickets in 12 Tests, 255 wickets in 204 ODIs and 56 wickets in 68 T20Is. She is the most successful bowler in ODIs and international cricket as a women's player. She has also shown quite a lot of capability with her bat, scoring 1,924 runs in international cricket with three fifties.

Jhulan bagged two wickets in her last outing and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 169 after being put to bat first by England. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68) helped Women in Blue avoid humiliation. Pacer Kate Cross (4/26) was England's leading bowler. Freya Kemp (2/24) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) also did great for England.

Chasing 170, a brilliant spell from Renuka Singh (4/29) had reduced England to 65/7. Knocks from captain Amy Jones (28) and Charlotte Dean (47) took England close to a victory, but a Deepti Sharma ran out Dean, who was at the non-striker's end to seal a 16-run win for India. Jhulan (2/30) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/38) also starred in India's win.

With this victory, Team India has sealed the series 3-0. They have won their first series against England since 1999. (ANI)

