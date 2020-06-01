'Thanks for that last ball six': Rohit Sharma on Dinesh Karthik's birthday

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): As Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 35th birthday today, opening batsman Rohit Sharma remembered the wicket-keeper's heroics in the Nidahas Trophy finals in 2018.

Wishing Kartik, Rohit posted a picture on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Happy Birthday DK baba. Thanks for that last ball six".



The finals of the Nidahas Trophy was played on March 18, 2018, between India and Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The Men in Blue was able to defeat the Bangla Tigers by four wickets to lift the trophy.

Dinesh Karthik's amazing knock helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In the final, Bangladesh scored a challenging 166 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, the Rohit Sharma-led side was reeling at 133 for the loss of four wickets.

With 34 runs still needed of the last two overs, in walked Karthik and bludgeoned the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Karthik hammered the first three balls to the boundary as India scored 22 runs from the penultimate over.

On the last ball when the Men in Blue needed five runs, Karthik smashed a flat six over extra cover to hand India a victory no one could have ever imagined.

His eight ball knock included two fours and three sixes and he was adjudged Man of the Match. (ANI)

