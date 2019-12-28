'That's big': Tim Paine bowled over by Trent Boult's strike to boundary

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine who is known for coming up with quirky descriptions from behind the stumps, was completely bowled over by New Zealand's tailender's strike to the boundary.

The incident happened in the 54th over of the Kiwi innings. Trent Boult stepped down the wicket and lofted Nathan Lyon's delivery over the boundary ropes.

Paine was first seen saying "catch it", but immediately he turned his phrase to "that's big".

Cricket.com.au's official handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"We'll let Tim Paine commentate this one".



Resuming day three at 44/2, New Zealand managed to add just 104 runs more, before being bowled out for 148.

Australia immediately got the breakthrough of Ross Taylor (4) and Henry Nicholls (0), reducing New Zealand to 46/4. Both wickets were taken by Pat Cummins.

BJ Watling and Tom Latham added 12 runs for the fifth wicket before Watling (7) was sent back to the pavilion by James Pattinson. Colin de Grandhomme next joined Latham in the middle and the duo added 39 runs for the sixth wicket.

De Grandhomme (11) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 37th over while Latham (50) was sent packing by Cummins, reducing Kiwis to 112/7.

After Latham's dismissal, Kiwis innings folded for under 150, giving Australia a lead of 319 runs. Cummins returned with the best bowling figures as he took five scalps. (ANI)