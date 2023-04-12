"That's the stuff dreams are made of": Steve Smith lauds KKR batter Rinku Singh's knock against GT

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Star Australia batter Steve Smith has heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh's match-winning knock against defending champions Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Smith held a Q/A session with his fans on his Instagram where he answered some questions posed by his fans about IPL, his preparations for ICC World Test Championship final against India, The Ashes series against England.

"Pretty amazing wasn't it? Five sixes at any point of the game is pretty special. But during the final five balls of the match to get your team home? That's the stuff dreams are made off," said Smith on his Instagram on being asked about his thoughts on the player.

Rinku lit up the chase of 205 runs against GT. With 29 needed in the final over, he got on strike after a single from Umesh Yadav and whacked Yash Dayal for five successive sixes to win the match for his side. He ended up unbeaten on 48* in just 21 balls, consisting of a four and six sixes.

Rinku has also made a name for himself as one of the most consistent players in the domestic circuit for Uttar Pradesh. In 40 matches, he has scored 2,875 runs at an average of 59.89 with seven centuries and 19 fifties in 59 innings, with the best score of 163*. His form is also great in List A cricket, having scored 1,749 runs in 50 matches at an average of 53, with one century and 16 fifties in 46 innings and the best score of 104. In T20s, he has 1,392 runs in 78 matches in 70 innings at an average of 26.76 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored six fifties in the format.



On the team which has impressed him so far in IPL 2023, Smith named Gujarat Titans.

"They had an amazing year last time, winning the title in their debut season. This year as well, their squad is outstanding. They will go a long way," said Smith.

GT is currently at the fourth spot in the points table, having won two matches and lost one. They have a total of four points. Their next match is against Punjab Kings on Thursday at Mohali.

On his participation in IPL next year, Smith said, "Did not put my name in the auction this year as it is a big year for Australian cricket. I will put my name in next year's auction. If someone picks me up, it will be great."

In his IPL career so far, Smith has represented teams like Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiant, both of which are now defunct and Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. In his career so far, he has played 103 matches and scored 2,485 runs at an average of 34.51 and a strike rate of 128.09. He has one century and 11 fifties in IPL, with a best of 101*.

His best season came in 2017 as the skipper of RPG. He led his side to the final, where they lost by one run. He scored 472 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 121.96. Smith scored three fifties that season, with a best of 84*. (ANI)

