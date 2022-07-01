The English side is in healthy place: Newly-appointed white-ball skipper Jos Buttler

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): England's newly-appointed white-ball captain Jos Buttler said that the English side is in a healthy place and there is a lot of strength in depth in white-ball cricket around the country.

Buttler has taken over as England's captain in ODIs and T20Is format after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket. He will kick off his reign as the white-ball skipper during the three-match T20I series against India.

Morgan had transformed the England white-ball drastically during his seven-year reign as a skipper, which helped the side clinch their maiden 50-over World Cup title in 2019. Buttler is determined to build on that legacy.

"Where the group is at, it is in a really healthy place and there is a lot of strength in depth in white-ball cricket around the country. It is a nice place to come in and try not to change too much, but you have got to continue that upward curve, that is the challenge," said the newly-appointed skipper to Sky Sports.

"Eoin was always big on setting no boundaries, try to keep pushing the limits and see how else we can improve. There are certainly areas where we still can and we must have a lot of energy directed towards that. I am not afraid to lose games. I think it is important we expose players and give them the opportunity to put their best foot forward. The style is the really important thing I want us to continue to play and trust that and along the way, if we lose games, I would rather fall on the positive side than the cautious side," he added.



The 31-year old, who previously led the white-ball team in Morgan's absence admitted that he had not anticipated the full-time captaincy to be available until at least after the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia this year.

However, Morgan opted to announce his retirement from international cricket following the recent ODI series against Netherlands. Buttler has no hesitation in drawing on his predecessor's experience.

"I cannot be Morgs, I have got to be myself but I do not have any ego in going to him and asking questions. I hope there is a role for him in English cricket because you can't waste great minds like that. There is a bit of sadness that he has decided to call time but I am excited at the challenge of taking it on as captain. Initially I thought he would get to the T20 World Cup, I thought that is what he was working towards but he felt the time came in Amsterdam," he said.

"People ran through brick walls for him and the legacy he will leave behind is quite incredible. Whether we won or lost he was very firm on the way he wanted us to play and he led from the front. He asked people to play in a certain way and he would walk out, third ball running down the wicket and try and hit it over long-on for six."

As a player, you watch your captain do that and say 'let's tuck in behind him and follow that lead' and he was unwavering, he was always of the belief we'd win more games than we'd lose in that fashion." (ANI)

