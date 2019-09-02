London [UK], Sept 2 (ANI): The England Cricket Board on Monday revealed 11 venues, which would host women's matches during the upcoming -- The Hundred.

The board also disclosed the selection process, which will determine the composition of each team.

The men's edition of the tournament will have a player draft on October 20 this year, while the women's version will have a two-stage "bespoke player selection process."

"It is really exciting that we will have an open market system and that all of the teams will be recruiting their own players for the first time. It shows how the women's game has evolved and developed," ESPN Cricinfo quoted head coach of Southampton based women's team as saying.

"The depth of the women's game is not yet at a stage where a draft would be the best way forward, and it is important that we do not just match the template of the men's game. There are areas in which the needs of the women's game are different and it's right that we find the right approach for them," she added.

The Hundred is the title of a professional 100-ball cricket league in England and Wales run by the ECB commencing in July 2020. The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.

During stage one, each team is obliged to sign two players from the current England Women's central contract list. Head coach of each team will be leading their respective player selection process.

During stage two, each team will sign the remaining 13 players from three different player pools; remaining England women's centrally contracted players, overseas players, and domestic players.

Venues for each individual women's team are as follows:

Sophia Gardens - The Bristol County Ground, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Edgbaston - Blackfinch New Road, Worcester

Headingley - York CC, South Northumberland CC

Lord's - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, The County Ground, Northampton

The Oval - The County Ground, Beckenham

Trent Bridge - The Pattonair County Cricket Ground, Derby, The Fischer County Ground, Leicester

Ageas Bowl - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

