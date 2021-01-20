The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan among latest players in retention list

London [UK], January 20 (ANI): Welsh Fire has confirmed the retention of England cricketers Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, and Ben Duckett for this year's inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Dawid Malan and Jason Roy are also among the England men's internationals who have been retained by their respective teams for the showpiece event.

"I'm delighted to be staying at Welsh Fire and I'm really looking forward to representing the team this summer. Ben (Duckett) and Tom (Banton) are both excellent players and we've got the makings of a really strong line-up," said Bairstow in an official statement.

Mohammad Nabi and Mohammad Amir will play for London Spirit while Sunil Narine and England batsman Roy will feature for Oval Invincibles.

Player retentions

Birmingham Phoenix: Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood



London Spirit: Mohammad Amir, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Jade Dernbach, Danielle Gibson, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon

Manchester Originals: Joe Clarke, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Phil Salt

Northern Superchargers: Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth

Oval Invincibles: Megan Belt, Alex Blake, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Rhianna Southby, Nathan Sowter

Southern Brave: Lauren Bell, Alex Davies, Sonia Odedra, Max Waller

Trent Rockets: Kathryn Bryce, Matthew Carter, Abbey Freeborn, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith (ANI)

