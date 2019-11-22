ICC logo
The McGrath Foundation, Movember charities to be part of two T20 World Cups

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Dubai [UAE], Nov 22 (ANI): With two ICC T20 World Cups scheduled in Australia in 2020, the event organisers have appointed two major national organisations as local charity partners.
The McGrath Foundation and Movember, two organisations with long-standing and successful associations with Cricket Australia and Australian cricket, will work closely with the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to inspire communities across the country to be part of a major global sporting event and drive awareness of the different causes the organisations represent.
The local charity partnerships complement the ICC's global community outreach program 'Cricket 4 Good', aimed at leveraging the vast power and reach of cricket to positively impact the lives of children and families.
ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said both organisations were a natural fit for the event.
"The T20 World Cup is all about bringing people together and making a lasting positive impact in the community. We feel exceptionally proud to be working with the McGrath Foundation and Movember, both fantastic supporters of cricket who provide invaluable support to families and communities across Australia on a daily basis," Hockley said.
"We look forward to supporting both organisations in their life-changing work and in doing so, ensure that the legacy of the T20 World Cups extends well beyond the boundary," he added.
Last week marked 100 days-to-go until the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which opens with a blockbuster match-up between hosts Australia and India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.
McGrath Foundation CEO, Holly Masters said: "The McGrath Foundation is delighted to be an official local charity partner of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. This world-class celebration provides an incredible opportunity for the McGrath Foundation to raise awareness of the work we do in supporting thousands of individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer within Australia."
"Breast cancer doesn't discriminate and the T20 World Cup story allows us to join in bringing many cultures and generations together in having conversations about the risks of breast cancer and the free support that is available through the McGrath Breast Care Nurse program," she added.
Movember Country Director, APAC, Rachel Carr said: "Movember has had an incredibly close relationship with the Aussie cricketing community for many years, and it has been a critical part of our growth and engagement with our Mo Bro and Mo Sista supporters."
"As a local charity partner of the ICC T20 World Cup, we're incredibly excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of men's health and our cause areas - prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health issues and suicide prevention - on the world stage," Carr added.
The women's event will culminate at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Melbourne Cricket Ground March 8, International Women's Day.
This presents the opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture. The ICC T20 World Cup has announced that global music superstar Katy Perry will perform at the final.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place later in the year, from October 18 - November 15. (ANI)

