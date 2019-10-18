The ones who fast together laugh together, Kohli celebrates Karva Chauth with Anushka

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): For India skipper Virat Kohli who celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma "the ones who fast together laugh together."

The ones who fast together laugh together ❤️😃. Happy karvachauth 😇 pic.twitter.com/7KQXp0Jkcc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2019



Kohli took to Twitter to post the message along with the hashtag "Happy karvachauth"

Batsman Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted about the day. "Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together," Dhawan tweeted.

Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan.

Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gNa9h1QbLF — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2019



Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina captioning it as "HappyKarvachauth."



Whereas, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand."

(ANI)