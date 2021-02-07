Theekshana, Muhammad guide Northern Warriors to second Abu Dhabi T10 title

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 7 (ANI): Maheesh Theekshana's three-wicket haul and Wasim Muhammad's 27-run knock helped Northern Warriors clinch their second Abu Dhabi T10 title on Saturday.

Nicholas Pooran-led side defeated Delhi Bulls in the finals by eight wickets to clinch the title.

In the match, Delhi Bulls batted first and the side was able to post a score of just 81/9 in the allotted ten overs.



For Bulls, Mohammad Nabi top-scored as he played a knock of 21 runs off just 10 balls, but no other batter got going and as a result, the side posted a below-par total.

Warriors chased down the target with ease by eight wickets and eight balls to spare. Muhammad played a knock of 22 runs, while in the end, Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell remained unbeaten on 14 and 16 respectively.

Nicholas Pooran was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. Chris Jordon was named Bowler of the Tournament.

Brief Scores: Delhi Bulls 81/9 (Mohammad Nabi 21, Maheesh Theekshana 3-14); Northern Warriors 85/2 (Wasim Muhammad 27, Fidel Edwards 1-18). (ANI)

