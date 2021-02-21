There could be 20 people in our T20 WC squad: NZ coach Stead

Auckland [New Zealand], February 20 (ANI): New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Saturday said that his side may include 20 players in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup this year.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October-November this year and the Kiwi coach has revealed that the side may look to bring a large contingent for the tournament.

All teams most likely take a squad of 15 members for global tournaments, but Stead has said that his side is looking to include 20 members due to the impact of Covid-19.



"The way Covid is at the moment and the way the world is changing so quickly, I'd probably expect there could be up to 20 people in the squad. In some ways that make it easier getting the balance you want throughout and having your people who are next in line ready to go," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.

"I think it's realistic to expect that there could be guys selected to go to the World Cup later in the year, who may not have played for New Zealand in T20s," he added.

New Zealand will next be in action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning February 22.

"Australia is still a dangerous team. You could argue this is the form team of the Big Bash that's over here right now. Yes, they may not have some of those names that we expect to see, but when you look through their lineup they're still class right the way through," said Stead.

BlackCaps T20 squad for series against Australia: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, *Martin Guptill (pending fitness test), Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. (ANI)

