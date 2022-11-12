There is excitement but we have to start afresh: Jos Buttler on World Cup final

Melbourne [Australia], November 12 (ANI): England captain Jos Buttler said the team is excited about the final of the T20 World Cup after thumping India in the semis, but will start fresh, while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

England have dominated the white ball format in the past few years after giving their team a complete overhaul, adapting to a more aggressive brand of cricket. The team reaped its success as they won the 2019 ODI World Cup under Eoin Morgan and are on the brink of winning another white-ball mega tournament when they lock horns with Pakistan in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"There is huge excitement for the match. But it doesn't count for anything because we have to start afresh," said the captain ahead of their clash against Pakistan in the final.

Buttler also spoke about the recent seven-match T20I series that they played in Pakistan's home territory and said that the conditions in the final would be very different to those in Pakistan.

"We played them a lot recently but that was in different conditions. We know that we are up against an amazing team," said the wicketkeeper-batsmen.

He also mentioned that he used to watch the cricketers play cricket in his childhood and dreamt of holding the World Cup trophy.

"These are the kind of things you would like to do. There are loads of chances. There is always plenty to play for. Certainly, we would try to make things happen. There is a bit of new direction as well," the batter expressed his desire to win the World Cup.



Buttler hoped there would be a packed house for the final to be played in Melbourne, something like London during the 2019 World Cup final.

"Sport is so huge in all parts of the world. We saw a glimpse of that in 2019 with Trafalgar Square being packed for the ICC ODI World Cup final. We would like something like that," mentioned the captain.

"Certainly enjoyed captaincy. From a player, my journey has been amazing. In terms of results, I feel like I am growing in the role," shared the cricketer on his journey from a player to a captain.

Talking about the weather predictions for the final, which mention rain, he said that the team is not dwelling on that and is looking to play the match as a normal game of cricket.

"There are little things that happen. I think whether it is World Cup final or any match. We just want to have a normal game of cricket and we would not like to think too much about the weather," stated Buttler.

Appreciating their opponent he said, "Obviously Pakistan is a fantastic team and they have a history of producing great fast bowlers."

In the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.

England take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. (ANI)

