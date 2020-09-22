There was huge dew, ball was like 'cake of soap': Aaron Finch

Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): After securing a 10-run victory over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Aaron Finch said it was a tough wicket to bowl as 'there was huge dew' on the ground and ball appeared like 'cake of soap'.

Despite tough conditions, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal helped to put RCB back into the game. He bagged crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow (61) and Vijay Shankar (0) in the 16th over, which changed the momentum of the game. SRH were chasing a target of 164 runs.

Chahal returned with figures of 3-18 in his four overs and was awarded Player of the Match.

"There was a huge dew. Tonight it was very heavy, the ball was like a cake of soap towards the end so that matter was a little bit tough for bowlers to execute their plans but they stuck to their tasks very well. It was a great effort from our bowlers," Finch said in the post-match press conference.

Speaking on Chahal, Finch said, "He has practiced a lot and he is very experienced in international cricket where you are playing in a lot of conditions with heavy dew as well. He is an ultimate professional and he got the job done under pressure which was outstanding."



Asked about why Josh Philippe kept the stumps in the presence of Ab de Villiers for RCB, Finch said, "AB is doing a lot of keeping, so as for Josh he has been practicing hard on his keeping over in the UK when he was part of the Australian tour. I think it changes from time to time and depending upon the scenario."

Finch heaped praises on young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who played a knock 56 runs, and said he is an 'exciting player'. Padikkal has now registered fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

"Brilliant young player, he (Padikkal) has shown it over the last couple of years in domestic cricket, U-19 cricket, how talented he is and how destructive he could be at the top of the order. I loved opening with him. He is such an exciting young player. My advice is to play your natural game and if you are feeling it against the particular bowler keep going. Play nice and smart, and then my role changes a little bit," he said.



RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium on September 24. (ANI)

