There will be more rotation in T20Is against Pakistan, says Morgan

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England limited-overs Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that there will be more rotation in the playing XI in the upcoming T20Is against Pakistan.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday. The Three Lions defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, even though the management had to pick a second-string side as three members of the first-choice squad tested positive for COVID-19.

"Not knowing what is ahead of ourselves, we need to look more into a little bit more into strength in depth. You will see us giving opportunities and going through various little options in the next three games for possible injury replacements for certain players within the group," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.



"100 per cent [there will be more rotation]. The priority throughout the series will be to give guys opportunities and treating it as though it is our last chance to look at guys in various positions. I still think the roles will be the same, but there will be rotation throughout the squad," he added.

On being asked if James Vince and Saqib Mahmood will play in the T20Is or not, Morgan said: "They have done themselves the world of good, to be honest. The one thing you look at when guys come in and out is a marked improvement from the time they [first] get the opportunity to the time the next opportunity arrives. The two guys mentioned and [James Vince] were outstanding."

"I think everybody within the group was extremely proud to watch them play like they did, simply because it's the biggest compliment you can pay to anybody who played in the World Cup group, and the way we have played in the last five years has had such an impact on the game. Guys recognise that opportunities are few and far between but when they do come, the method that the team plays is starting to resonate with people around the country, which is great," he added.

He further spoke about Ben Stokes, who was not picked in the T20I squad even when he led in the ODI series. Morgan said: "He dug us out of a huge hole coming back early from his injury and I think leading the way he did is a huge compliment to the leader he is within our side, how mature he has been as a leader and now a captain. We gave him every chance to be fit."

"He has not played a lot of cricket and he's had some R and R [rest and relaxation] at home and feels quite fresh. The finger has not come along as he and the medical team would have liked, so it is important it is as good as it can be for the Test matches against India," he added. (ANI)

