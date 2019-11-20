There's no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay': Justin Langer on mental health

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Australia head coach Justin Langer, talking about mental health issues, said that there is no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay'.

"I've learned a lot over however long I've been coaching. I'm dealing with young men all the time, so hopefully I've got a pretty good feel for how guys are going. But it's a complex issue - it's like concussion," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

"There's a really clear protocol on concussion now and I'm really hopeful, in a really complex matter of mental health, that we can get to a point where there's really clear protocols and there's no stresses about it, there's no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay'," he added.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia on October 31 announced Maxwell's decision.

Langer said player's wellbeing is much more important to him than another game of cricket.

"And then we work out how guys can return to play, whether it's in the shorter term or in the longer term. I'm sure that's what we're all searching for, to make sure that we get that protocol right. I said it one of our players today, at the end of the day the health of our players and the wellbeing is much more important to me than another game of cricket," Langer said. (ANI)

