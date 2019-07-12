Theresa May praises England on securing CWC'19 final spot

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday praised England on making it to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final, scheduled for July 14 at Lord's.

England thrashed the defending champions Australia by a massive eight-wicket win in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. With the victory, England reached in the finals for the first time since 1992 edition of the tournament.

Theresa in a tweet said that every England fan must have enjoyed the match. She also conveyed good luck to the team against New Zealand in the final.

"Great win for @EnglandCricket today - every England fan will have enjoyed that one! Good luck for Sunday," Theresa said.



Cricketing fraternity too took to Twitter to applaud England's performance.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said, "Wow .. We are going to get to see England at Lords in a World Cup Final."



As neither England nor New Zealand have ever lifted the World Cup trophy, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock said July 14 will witness a new country getting crowned as the World Cup champions.

"So come what may... July 14th.. there will be a new country crowned as World Cup Cricket Champions.. Arguably the greatest opportunity in their cricketing history," Pollock tweeted.



England pacer Stuart Broad termed the match against Australia as beautiful.

"Beautiful #WeAreEngland Just Beautiful," Broad said.



Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi lauded England's all-round performance, saying the team displayed aggressive batting to back its bowling effort. He further said that the world will have a new World Cup winner.

"Great all-round performance from team England! Brilliant aggressive batting to back the bowling effort. We will have a new #CWC19 winner and it should be a memorable final. Tough luck Australia," Afridi said.



