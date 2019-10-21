Theunis de Bruyn named as concussion replacement for Dean Elgar

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been named as concussion replacement for Dean Elgar, who was struck by India bowler Umesh Yadav on day three of the third Test match here on Monday.

Elgar was hit on the helmet in the tenth over of the second innings after which he left the field.

"Dean Elgar will not take any further part in this Test match. Theunis de Bruyn will be his concussion substitute," Cricket South Africa tweeted.

South Africa were all out on 162 in their first innings and India enforced the follow-on on the visitor. India had declared their first innings on 497/9.

South Africa are currently playing on 62/5 after the completion of 23 overs and the hosts have a 273-run lead in the match. (ANI)

