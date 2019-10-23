Thiago Silva calls Kylian Mbappe an 'incredible player'

Leeds [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) captain Thiago Silva hailed Kylian Mbappe by terming him an 'incredible player' after the latter's hat-trick against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

PSG registered a massive 5-0 victory over Club Brugge in Champions League. Mbappe scored three goals while Mauro Icardi netted twice.

"He is well present, he is ready, he has gifts, I can't tell you more because he is an incredible player," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

France international Mbappe also became the youngest player to score 15 Champions League goals aged 20 years, 306 days.

PSG managed to score only one goal in the first half and Silva admitted to witnessing a 'very difficult' half.

"I'm very happy for him, for the team, for the way we played today. In the first half, it was very difficult, we knew it, but in the second half we were much more effective," Silva said.

"We had chances, we scored. Especially Kylian, this player is magnificent," he added.

PSG will now compete against Marseille in Ligue 1 on October 28. (ANI)

