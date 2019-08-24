Australia were at the lead of 283 runs after the end of play on day two of the third Ashes test against England.
Australia were at the lead of 283 runs after the end of play on day two of the third Ashes test against England.

Third Ashes Test: Australia lead by 283 runs after bundling out England on 67

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:02 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Australia were at the lead of 283 runs after the end of play on day two of the third Ashes test against England on Friday.
After restricting for England at 67, Australia started their second innings with opening pair of Marcus Harris and David Warner.
Warner was sent back to pavilion on a duck by Stuart Broad as he found him in front of the wickets. Usmaan Khawaja and Harris built a brief stand of 26 runs before the latter was bowled by Jack Leech in the 12th over. Harris played a knock of 19 runs.
Marnus Labuschagne joined Khawaja in the middle and stitched a partnership of 16-run. Khawaja was caught by Jason Roy off Chris Woakes after scoring 23 runs. Australia were at 52 for the loss of three wickets.
Travis Head and Labuschagne kept the scoreboard moving as the duo added the crucial 45 runs to the team's total. Ben Stokes got rid of Head as he bowled him out for 25.
Mathew Wade joined Labuschagne in the middle and built a 66 runs stand for the fifth wicket, The duo helped their side to get past the 150-run mark.
Wade (33) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Stokes. Wickets kept falling on one end but Labuschagne held his end strong. He is batting at a score of 53 while James Pattinson is unbeaten on 2 runs.
For England, Broad and Stokes scalped two wickets each while Woakes and Leech took one wicket each. Australia have the lead of 283 runs and still have four wickets in hand. (ANI)
Earlier, pacer Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul helped Australia to restrict England at 67 runs.
After bowling out Australia to 179 on day one, English openers stepped on the field to bat on day two. Rory Burns and Jason Roy opened the scoring for the team. England suffered a shattering start as they lost three quick wickets.
Roy (9), skipper Joe Root (0), and Burns (9) were departed early by the Australian pacer's. England lost three wickets at the score of 20.
Joe Denly and Ben Stokes built a 14-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was the highest run stand for England in the innings.
Stokes (8) was caught by David Warner in the slip off James Pattinson. Denly (12) became the victim of Pattinson as he was caught behind the stumps by Tim Paine.
Without adding a single run to the team's scoreboard, England suffered another blow at 45 as Jonny Bairstow also departed after scoring 4 runs.
After losing six quick wickets, England failed to make a come back in the match. Tailenders added some runs before the team were bowled out at 67.
That was England's lowest ever score at Headingley and their lowest against Australia since 1948. For England, only one batsman was able to touch the double-figure mark.
For Australia, it was Hazlewood's show as he returned with the figure of 5-30. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets while Pattinson took two wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:21 IST

Proud to lead the team in Olympic Test Event, says Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh who captained the side in Olympic Test Event triumphant said it was an immensely proud moment for him to lead the team for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:26 IST

RCB appoints Simon Katich as head coach, Mike Hesson as director...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday appointed Simon Katich as head coach and Mike Hesson as director of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:36 IST

Sports Ministry to appeal against WADA's decision of suspending...

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the Ministry will appeal against the decision of the WADA suspending the accreditation of India's National Dope Testing Laboratory for six months over failing to match the International Standards for Laboratorie

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:58 IST

CA announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket Australia's (CA) National Selection Panel (NSP) on Friday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:27 IST

BWF World Championships: Praneeth enters semifinal by beating...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Friday defeated world number four Jonatan Christie 24-22, 21-14 in a quarterfinal match of the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:38 IST

Third Ashes Test: Hazlewood's fifer bundles out England on 67,...

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Pacer Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul helped Australia to restrict England at 67 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:57 IST

BWF World Championships: Sindhu advances to semis after beating...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu Ying by 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to reach in the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:20 IST

Sri Lanka score 144/6 on day 2 against New Zealand before rain...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 144 runs for the loss of six wickets on day two of the second Test against New Zealand before rain interrupted the match at the P Sara Oval Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:13 IST

Racial abuse makes Pogba stronger: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that French footballer Paul Pogba, who has been subjected to racial abuse on social media is "fine" and such events make him "stronger".

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:09 IST

PCB swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 23 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced to swap upcoming matches of the split series against Sri Lanka and according to which both the teams will compete for the ODIs and the T20Is from 27 September to 9 October first and then for Tests in December.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Passion of playing for your country again is half the battle:...

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who will be the assistant batting coach for India tour, said that bringing back the passion in players to play for the country is half the battle for the Proteas' revival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:26 IST

Warner stood up really well: Ricky Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner 'really stood up' at a time when the team needed it the most as they are playing without in-form batsman Steve Smith.

Read More
iocl