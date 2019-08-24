Third Ashes Test: Australia lead by 283 runs after bundling out England on 67

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Australia were at the lead of 283 runs after the end of play on day two of the third Ashes test against England on Friday.

After restricting for England at 67, Australia started their second innings with opening pair of Marcus Harris and David Warner.

Warner was sent back to pavilion on a duck by Stuart Broad as he found him in front of the wickets. Usmaan Khawaja and Harris built a brief stand of 26 runs before the latter was bowled by Jack Leech in the 12th over. Harris played a knock of 19 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne joined Khawaja in the middle and stitched a partnership of 16-run. Khawaja was caught by Jason Roy off Chris Woakes after scoring 23 runs. Australia were at 52 for the loss of three wickets.

Travis Head and Labuschagne kept the scoreboard moving as the duo added the crucial 45 runs to the team's total. Ben Stokes got rid of Head as he bowled him out for 25.

Mathew Wade joined Labuschagne in the middle and built a 66 runs stand for the fifth wicket, The duo helped their side to get past the 150-run mark.

Wade (33) was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Stokes. Wickets kept falling on one end but Labuschagne held his end strong. He is batting at a score of 53 while James Pattinson is unbeaten on 2 runs.

For England, Broad and Stokes scalped two wickets each while Woakes and Leech took one wicket each. Australia have the lead of 283 runs and still have four wickets in hand. (ANI)

Earlier, pacer Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul helped Australia to restrict England at 67 runs.

After bowling out Australia to 179 on day one, English openers stepped on the field to bat on day two. Rory Burns and Jason Roy opened the scoring for the team. England suffered a shattering start as they lost three quick wickets.

Roy (9), skipper Joe Root (0), and Burns (9) were departed early by the Australian pacer's. England lost three wickets at the score of 20.

Joe Denly and Ben Stokes built a 14-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was the highest run stand for England in the innings.

Stokes (8) was caught by David Warner in the slip off James Pattinson. Denly (12) became the victim of Pattinson as he was caught behind the stumps by Tim Paine.

Without adding a single run to the team's scoreboard, England suffered another blow at 45 as Jonny Bairstow also departed after scoring 4 runs.

After losing six quick wickets, England failed to make a come back in the match. Tailenders added some runs before the team were bowled out at 67.

That was England's lowest ever score at Headingley and their lowest against Australia since 1948. For England, only one batsman was able to touch the double-figure mark.

For Australia, it was Hazlewood's show as he returned with the figure of 5-30. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets while Pattinson took two wickets. (ANI)

