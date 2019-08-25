Third Ashes Test: England 156/3, requires 203 runs to win the match

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): England were at 156/3 at the end of play on day three of the third Ashes Test against Australia on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 359, England were at 156/3 at the end of play on day three and still required 203 runs to win the match.

England suffered a shattering start as they lost both the openers at the score of 15. Rory Burns (7) and Jason Roy (8) were sent back to pavilion cheaply by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, respectively.

Joe Denly and Joe Root built a strong partnership of 126 runs to help their side to get past the 100-run mark. Denly scored 50 runs and was caught behind the wickets by Tim Paine off Hazlewood.

Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle and both are batting at a score of 2 and 75 respectively.

Earlier, Australia resumed their innings as Marnus Labushchagne and James Pattinson built a 51-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Pattinson was dismissed by Ben Stokes at the score of 20. Pat Cummins joined Labushchagne in the middle and stitched a brief stand of 11 runs before the former was caught by Rory Burns at gully off Stokes.

Labushchagne departed after scoring 80 runs, he was run out by Joe Denly. Nathan Lyon (9) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was bowled by Jofra Archer. Australia were all out for 246 and set the target of 359 for England to win this match.

For England, Ben Stokes bagged three wickets while Archer and Broad scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

