Third Ashes Test: Hazlewood's fifer bundles out England on 67, lowest ever score at Headingley

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Pacer Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul helped Australia to restrict England at 67 runs in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Friday.

After bowling out Australia to 179 on day one, English openers stepped on the field to bat on day two.

Rory Burns and Jason Roy opened the scoring for the team. England suffered a shattering start as they lost three quick wickets.

Roy (9), skipper Joe Root (0), and Burns (9) were departed early by the Australian pacer's. England lost three wickets at the score of 20.

Joe Denly and Ben Stokes built a 14-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which was the highest run stand for England in the innings.

Stokes (8) was caught by David Warner in the slip off James Pattinson. Denly (12) became the victim of Pattinson as he was caught behind the stumps by Tim Paine.

Without adding a single run to the team's scoreboard, England suffered another blow at 45 as Jonny Bairstow also departed after scoring 4 runs.

After losing six quick wickets, England failed to make a come back in the match. Tailenders added some runs before the team were bowled out at 67.

This was England's lowest ever score at Headingley and their lowest against Australia since 1948. For England, only one batsman was able to touch the double-figure mark.

For Australia, it was Hazlewood's show as he returned with the figure of 5-30. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets while Pattinson took two wickets. (ANI)

