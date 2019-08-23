England pacer Jofra Archer posing with ball after taking fifer against Australia.
England pacer Jofra Archer posing with ball after taking fifer against Australia.

Third Ashes Test: Jofra's fifer bundles out Australia on 179

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:31 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Pacer Jofra Archer's maiden fifer helped England to restrict Australia at 179 runs after the end of play on day one of the third Ashes Test in Headingley Cricket Ground on Friday.
England won the toss and opted to ball first. For Australia, David Warner and Marcus Harris opened the innings. Australia suffered an early blow as Harris (8) and Usman Khawaja (8) were departed early by Archer and Stuart Broad, respectively.
Warner and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a 111-run partnership for the third wicket before the former was caught behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow off Archer.
Australia again lost a couple of quick wickets as Travis Head and Mathew Wade was sent back to the pavilion on a duck. Lower middle-order failed to leave their mark as they lost their wickets early.
Labuschagne played a brilliant knock of 74 runs. He was selected in the playing eleven as Steve Smith failed the concussion test on Sunday after he was hit on his head by Archer's bouncer in the last day of the second Ashes match.
Labuschagne was the highest scorer from the Australian side and was scalped by Ben Stokes. Tailenders too failed to add some runs to the scoreboard as the whole team was bundled out for 179 in 52.1 overs.
For England, Archer returned with the best bowling figures of his Test career 6-45. Broad took two wickets while Chris Woakes and Stokes scalped one wicket each. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:27 IST

IND-WI first Test: Rahane shines, helps India to post 203/6

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 81 runs and helped India to score 203/6 at the end of day one of the first Test against West Indies on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:35 IST

Indian hockey teams arrive back after winning Olympic Test Event

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian men's and women's hockey teams on Thursday reached the national capital after winning the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:29 IST

BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal out of tournament, loses...

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal faced a defeat at the hands of Denmark's Mia Blitchfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in the round of 16-match of the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:27 IST

Proteas director Enoch Nkwe announces his supporting staff for...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim team director Enoch Nkwe's on Thursday announced his support staff for the upcoming tour of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:36 IST

BWF World Championships: Pranoy, Srikanth out of the tournament

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost their round of 16-match and were ousted from the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:45 IST

BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Praneeth proceeds to quarterfinals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship on Thursday after registering a win over their respective opponent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:46 IST

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie postponed to November

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

ICC to live stream Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches for...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that ten Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 matches will be live-streamed for the first time ever.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Selection Committee shortlists candidates for Indian team support staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Thursday announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:23 IST

Sri Lanka score 85/2 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 85/2 at the stumps of the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at P Sara Stadium on here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:25 IST

West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test against India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Not at his best: Langer on Bancroft missing third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Cameron Bancroft, who failed to find a spot in the third Ashes Test, is not at his best at the moment, said Australia coach Justin Langer.

Read More
iocl