Third match of England-Windies series to be named as 'Ruth Strauss Foundation Test'

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced that the third Test between England and West Indies will be named as The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test.

England and West Indies will lock horns in three-Test series, beginning July 8 and this will mark the return of international cricket.

The cricket family will be encouraged to wear red on the second day of the match to show their support for the Ruth Foundation charity while they watch the match from home.

"Last year I was humbled and honoured by the support of the wider cricket family. We sincerely hope that the incredible display of generosity and community spirit will continue as we look to turn cricket Red for Ruth for a second year to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation," former England skipper Sir Andrew Strauss said in an official statement.

"The day will look very different to last year but we are very grateful to the ECB and Lancashire Cricket Club for their assistance in making this happen during what has been a difficult period for everyone," he added.



Funds raised will go towards the Ruth Strauss Foundation's mission of providing pre-bereavement support for families facing the death of a parent from cancer, and drive much-needed research into non-smoking lung cancers.

The players will wear special Ruth Strauss Foundation branded Test shirts with Red Caps being presented before play. Branding around Emirates Old Trafford will also go red including the stumps and boundary boards.

This will be the second year that cricket will turn #RedforRuth. Last year Lord's Cricket Ground went red with 28,500 spectators supporting the charity during the second Ashes Test to help raise over £550,000.

Rivalries were put aside as players from both England and Australia presented Andrew and his two sons, Sam and Luca, with commemorative red caps before the start of play. Sam and Luca also rang the famous Lord's bell before play.

"Andrew is a true legend of our sport and it is almost impossible to imagine what he and his family went through. Cricket plays a massive part in so many lives and together we can help other families facing these same devastating circumstances. I ask all of our fans across England and Wales to turn red on the day and support this incredible charity," England Test skipper Joe Root said.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test is one of several initiatives being highlighted during the #raisethebat Test Series between England and Windies. The series will shine a light on key workers, help to connect communities around the UK, and support those in need.

In early 2018, Ruth Strauss was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer that affects non-smokers. Ruth died on December 29, 2018, aged 46.

In her memory, Sir Andrew launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation to provide professional emotional support for families to prepare for the death of a parent from cancer and drive the need for more research & collaboration in the fight against non-smoking lung cancers. (ANI)

