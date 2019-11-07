West Indies women gather in the middle after taking a wicket. (Photo/Windies Cricket Twitter)
West Indies women gather in the middle after taking a wicket. (Photo/Windies Cricket Twitter)

Third ODI: India women defeat West Indies by 6 wickets

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:26 IST

Antigua [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 7 (ANI): India women's cricket team defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third ODI and sealed the three-match series 2-1 here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.
Chasing a target of 195, India's openers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana provided a steady start and put on 141 runs for the first wicket.
They hit regular boundaries and both made half-centuries. Their partnership was broken in the 26th over but by then India had consolidated their position.
Rodrigues' dismissal brought Punam Raut out on the field. Two overs later Mandhana departed after scoring 74 runs as India was reduced to 150/2.
Skipper Mithali Raj came out to bat next and she had a partnership of 40 runs with Raut, but West Indies got the wicket of Raj (20) in the 40th over.
However, with five runs needed to win in eight overs, it was a cakewalk for the visitors.
Earlier, after opting to bat, West Indies got off to the worst possible start as Natasha Mclean (3) was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over.
Hayley Matthews after scoring 26 runs left the ground in the 10th over. Shemaine Campbelle (7) soon followed Matthews as her stint at the crease was ended by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Skipper Stafanie Taylor made 79 runs, the highest individual score for West Indies. Chedean Nation scored 6 runs before gifting her wicket to Deepti Sharma.
West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon at 180/6.
A flurry of wickets dented Windies hopes and the team folded up for 194 runs in the 50th over.
West Indies will next take on India in a five-match T20I series, starting from November 9.
West Indies' 14-member squad: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shermaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:09 IST

Du Plessis hopes MSL stint will get him T20 World Cup call

Cape Town [South Africa], Nov 7 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis believes that his stint in the upcoming edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) will help him in making a comeback to the T20 side for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:58 IST

Zinedine Zidane lauds Rodrygo for his hat-trick against Galatasaray

Madrid [Spain], Nov 7 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane heaped praises on Rodrygo, who scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:42 IST

'I don't think it'll slow things down', Gilchrist on TV umpire...

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist said the introduction of a TV umpire to handle no-balls will not be a major issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:08 IST

I am progressing, feeling stronger game by game: Divock Origi

Liverpool [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Liverpool's Divock Origi said he is progressing and feeling stronger game by game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:55 IST

Ronaldo was angry because of knee problem: Sarri

Leeds [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because he had a knee problem.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:24 IST

West Indies announces 14-member squad for T20I series against India women

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 7 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Thursday announced their 14-member squad for the T20I series against India women.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Shubman Gill on Wednesday said that it would be interesting to see how pink ball behaves under lights in India's first-ever day/night Test slated to be played later this month.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:46 IST

Lucknow ODI: Roston Chase's all-round performance helps West...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Roston Chase displayed an all-round performance to help West Indies defeat Afghanistan by seven wickets on Wednesday in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 21:42 IST

India bags eight medals on day two of Asian Shooting Championships

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian shooters won eight medals on day two of the Asian Shooting Championship in Lusail, Qatar but the contingent also missed out on at least three possible Tokyo 2020 quota places on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:23 IST

Australia adopts equal pay policy for women, men national football teams

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 6 (ANI): Football Federation of Australia (FFA) on Wednesday announced equal pay policy for women and men national teams.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Derbyshire signs Australia pacer Sean Abbott

Derby [UK], Nov 6 (ANI): Derbyshire County Cricket Club has signed Australian paceman Sean Abbott for the first half of the 2020 season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:21 IST

Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap.

Read More
iocl