Third ODI: India women wins toss against South Africa, elect to bat first

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): India women won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the third ODI here on Sunday.

India are on a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India had won the first ODI by eight wickets on October 9.

In the second ODI, South Africa women had managed to put up a respectable total of 247 runs on the board but the hosts chased the target and registered a five-wicket victory.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Sune Luus (c), Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sphindile Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez.

India women Playing XI: Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Mithali (c), Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti, Jemimah Rodrigues. (ANI)

