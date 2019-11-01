Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 1 (ANI): Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Chasing the target of 143 runs, Australia's openers Aaron Finch and David Warner got the side off to a steady start as the duo put on 69 runs for the first wicket.

However, their resistant was cut short by Lahiru Kumara who dismissed Finch in the ninth over.

Steve Smith joined Warner in the middle but failed to leave a mark and was dismissed in the 11th over.

Ben McDermott soon followed Smith after his stint at the crease was ended by Lasith Malinga.

Ashton Turner joined Warner in the middle and both batsmen ensured that the side does not suffer any more hiccups as the duo enable the side to register a victory by seven wickets.

Earlier, Kusal Perera's half-century enabled Sri Lanka to put up a score of 142/6 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat first.

The Islanders got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Niroshan Dickwella for a golden duck in the first over.

Kusal Mendis (13) was dismissed by Kane Richardson in the fifth over, reducing Sri Lanka to 33/2.

Perera and Fernando retrieved the innings for the Islanders as the duo put up 43 runs for the third wicket.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at a regular interval and were able to score only 142 in the 20 overs.

Australia will next lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series from November 3. (ANI)

