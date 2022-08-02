Third T20I between West Indies-India to be delayed to allow players adequate rest

Basseterre [St Kitts and Nevis], August 2 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the third T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday will start at a revised timing to ensure that players receive adequate rest and recovery time following a delayed start of second T20I on Monday.

The new timings will be 12 pm (11 am Jamaica time/9:30 pm Indian time).

"Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recovery time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida," said CWI in an official statement.



Stadium gates will open from 10:30 am (Jamaica time) onwards.

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and India is currently level at 1-1. West Indies made a comeback in the second T20I, dismissing Men in Blue for just 138 in their first innings. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy ran through the Indian batting lineup with a superb spell of 6/17. Hardik Pandya (31), Ravindra Jadeja (27) and Rishabh Pant (24) played some decent knocks for India.

Chasing 139, West Indies were 3/83 in 12.3 overs at one point but a half-century from Brandon King (68) and Devon Thomas (31*) took the hosts to a series-levelling win.

McCoy won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning spell.

India had won the first T20I by 68 runs. (ANI)

