Third T20I: New Zealand defeat England by 14 runs

Nelson [New Zealand], Nov 5 (ANI): New Zealand clinched a remarkable comeback win as they defeated England by 14 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday.

With this win, the Kiwis have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Chasing 181, England's openers Tom Banton and Dawid Malan put on 27 runs for the first wicket in three overs.

Banton departed after scoring 18 runs. James Vince then joined Malan and smashed regular boundaries for a 46-run stand.

The partnership was broken by Ish Sodhi, who got rid of Malan (55). His dismissal brought skipper Eoin Morgan to the middle.

They kept the scoreboard ticking and provided the side with some momentum. However, Mitchell Santner ended Morgan's stint at the crease in the 15th over.

From 139/2 to 147/5, the Kiwis managed to pull things back and England now needed 34 from 18 balls.

The visitors weren't able to get to the target and lost by 14-runs from a commanding position.

Earlier, opting to bat first, New Zealand got off to a flyer as Martin Guptill bludgeoned the England bowling attack.

Patrick Brown, however, curtailed his exploits with the bat in the fourth over.

Colin Munro (6) soon followed Guptill as his stint at the crease was ended by Tom Curran in the next over.

Tim Siefert joined Colin de Grandhomme but was dismissed in the eighth over.

Grandhomme kept the scoreboard ticking and struck regular boundaries in his knock of 55 runs.

In the end, Santner hit some big blows and the Kiwis posted 180 runs on the board.

Both sides will play again in the fourth T20I on Friday, November 8. (ANI)

