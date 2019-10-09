Third T20I: Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by 13 runs

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 13 runs in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka whitewashed the hosts in the three-match T20I series.

Chasing a target of 148 runs, Pakistan suffered an early blow as Fakhar Zaman was bowled on the first delivery of the innings by Kasun Rajitha. Haris Sohail then joined Babar Azam on the field. Both played brilliantly and kept the scoreboard ticking.

The duo formed a 76-run partnership and put their side on a dominating position in the match. Lahiru Kumara handed Sri Lanka with their much-need breakthrough as he dismissed Azam (27). Sarfaraz Ahmed was the next batsman.

Sohail completed his half-century but soon after that, Wanindu Hasaranga got hold of him to end his 52-run inning. In the next over, Imad Wasim (3) also gave away his wicket.

Wanindu Hasaranga, in the 18th over, came out furiously and clinched two wickets, Asif Ali (1) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (17). The match came to a point when Pakistan needed 37 runs off just 12 deliveries.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Wahab Riaz then took the charge in an attempt to save the sinking Pakistani side. However, both failed as Pakistan faced a 13-run defeat in the match.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka had a poor start as they lost their first wicket in the third of the innings. Danushka Gunathilaka only managed to score eight runs before Mohammad Amir bowled him.

In the very next over, bowled by Imad Wasim, Sadeera Samarawickrama was given LBW which ended his 12-run innings. The fall of wickets did not stop as Amir struck again and sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa (3) back to the pavilion.

Angelo Perera and Oshada Fernando then took the field and added 28 runs to the board before the former was dismissed after scoring 13 runs. Dasun Shanaka then came out to bat.

Both Fernando and Shanaka played cautiously and restricted Pakistan from taking any more wickets. While Shanaka played steadily, Fernando kept smashing regular boundaries and completed his half-century on his debut.

The duo added another 76-run to the board, handing Sri Lanka a good momentum. However, in the 18th over, Wahab Riaz got hold of Shanaka (12). Lahiru Madushanka then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as he only scored one run before Amir sent him back to the pavilion.

Fernando played an inning of unbeaten 78 runs to help his side post a decent target of 147 runs for the hosts.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 147/7 (Oshada Fernando 78*, Angelo Perera 13, Mohammad Amir 3-27) defeated Pakistan 134/6 (Haris Sohail 52, Babar Azam 27, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-21) by 13 runs. (ANI)

