Thirimanne becomes first SL fielder to take 5 catches in a Test innings

Galle [Sri Lanka], January 24 (ANI): Lahiru Thirimanne on Sunday became the first Sri Lankan fielder to take five catches in a single Test innings.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing second Test against England here at the Galle International Stadium.

Thirimanne took all five catches off the bowling of spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. Fielders like Roshan Mahanama and Russell Arnold had earlier taken four catches in a single Test innings, but this is the first time that a Sri Lankan fielder has managed to take five catches.



Joe Root's knock of 186 helped England stay on course against Sri Lanka on day three of the ongoing second Test on Sunday here at the Galle International Stadium.

At stumps on day three, England's score reads 339/9, still trailing the hosts by 42 runs. For the visitors, Jack Leach is currently unbeaten on 0.

During the course of this innings, Root surpassed Kevin Pietersen to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for England in Test matches.

Of the nine England wickets that have fallen, seven have been taken by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Embuldeniya scalped the wickets of Dom Sibley, Zack Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran Dominic Bess, and Mark Wood. (ANI)

