'This baby': Ponting shares pictures of favourite bat, says it's worn out now

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday shared pictures of his favourite cricket bat that he used the most in his career and said that it is pretty worn out now.

With this bat in hand, Ponting managed to score two centuries in his 100th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Five international hundreds with this baby, four of them against South Africa. The 120 and 143* were made in my 100th Test at the SCG. And the 164 was made in the famous 434 v 438 ODI at the Wanderers. Used it for as long as I could and as you can see it's pretty worn out.



He also managed to play a knock of 164 runs against South Africa in 2006 to guide Australia to 434 runs in an ODI match.

However, Australia ended up losing the match as South Africa scripted the highest run-chase in the 50-over format.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game with 13,378 runs.

Currently, Ponting is the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

