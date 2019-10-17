This day, 11 years ago Sachin became the highest run-scorer

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): On this day 11 years ago, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scripted history in the longest format of the game as he surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer.

The legendary batsman achieved the feat in his 152nd Test match while Lara had taken 131 Test games to amass 11953 runs.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the memory on their twitter handle.

"This Day in 2008 - @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests," BCCI tweeted.

This Day in 2008 - @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/XoRTNF2zAs — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2019



The Master Blaster took retirement from Test cricket in 2013 after his 200th game. He has scored 15921 runs, which is still the most runs scored in the longest format of the game by any batsman. (ANI)