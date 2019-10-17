Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar
This day, 11 years ago Sachin became the highest run-scorer

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): On this day 11 years ago, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar scripted history in the longest format of the game as he surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer.
The legendary batsman achieved the feat in his 152nd Test match while Lara had taken 131 Test games to amass 11953 runs.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the memory on their twitter handle.
"This Day in 2008 - @sachin_rt surpassed Brian Lara to become the highest run-scorer in Tests," BCCI tweeted.


The Master Blaster took retirement from Test cricket in 2013 after his 200th game. He has scored 15921 runs, which is still the most runs scored in the longest format of the game by any batsman. (ANI)

