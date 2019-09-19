This day, 13 years ago Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board.

India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs. The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 37-year-old was phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Indians shared the memory of Yuvraj's knock on their official handles.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10. (ANI)

