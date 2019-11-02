India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin
India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin

This indeed is emergency, Ashwin on Delhi's 'scary' air quality

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin expressed concern about air pollution in the national capital saying 'this indeed is emergency'.
Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "The quality of air in Delhi is really scary, the oxygen we breathe is the basic requisite for mankind on this planet. This indeed is emergency. #AirQualityIndex #pollution."
The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency as the air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR crossed "hazardous" category. The Delhi government has announced the closure of schools till November 5 due to rising pollution levels.
India is scheduled to play a T20I against Bangladesh on November 3 here.
During the practice sessions, Bangladesh players opted to train with masks at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

