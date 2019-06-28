This is my last World Cup but won't retire after tournament, says Mashrafe Mortaza

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): Bangladesh's skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that he is not planning to retire post the ongoing World Cup. However, this would be his last appearance in the World Cup.

The 35-year old has been performing consistently for the Bangladesh side.

"This is definitely my last World Cup, but I will not be retiring after the tournament. I don't want to think about it at the moment, especially with the tournament still in progress. It is a distraction. People become emotional during these times," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

Mortaza who became a member of the Bangladesh parliament earlier this year has never talked about his retirement plans before. But speculations are there that he will continue his career in politics.

"But if there's an instruction from the board, I will have to think about it," Mortaza added.

Mortaza who featured in 215 ODI's has scored 1763 runs and clinched 266 wickets. In the 36 Test matches, he has 797 runs with 78 wickets under his name. The right-arm pacer also has 42 wickets in 54 T20's.

Bangladesh skipper got the backing from the Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus as he said the decision is up to Mortaza and he is free to choose, whether he wants to play or not.

"He is leading the side very well, so we are not thinking of anything at the moment. The decision is up to him, whether he wants to continue playing and leading the side or not. We leave the ball in his court, "Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus said.

"The board is fully focused on the World Cup, as we are now in with a chance to play in the semi-finals," he added.

Bangladesh's hope are still alive for a semi-finals berth and will play against India on July 2 at Edgbaston. (ANI)

